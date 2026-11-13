Kansas soccer game (Photo via Twitter)

What began as a soccer game on a sunny Saturday last month would shockingly end in tragedy. Inside the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, children were playing their favorite sport while loved ones watched from the sidelines.

None of them had a clue that their lives would be turned upside down forever.

A Kansas mom drove onto a soccer field in Wichita, Kan., in October, killing two people and injuring several others. She is believed to have been asleep at the time of the incident. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that she would have to face a litany of charges. She was initially arrested, but allowed to leave.

Unfortunately, that is not what is going to happen.

Kansas Mom Who Plowed Truck Into Soccer Game Won’t Be Charged

Scene of fatality at Kansas soccer game (Photo via X)

Officials say a horrific scene at a Kansas soccer complex last month was a tragic accident, not a crime. Sedgwick County’s district attorney announced that no charges will be filed against a 34-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified.

Her pickup sped from a parking stall onto a Wichita field on Oct. 17, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and injuring nearly a dozen others.

Investigators say the woman had driven about 200 miles from Garden City for the game. Furthermore, she told her kids she was going to nap in the truck. She then reclined the seat as one child went to warm up and another put a sunshade on the windshield.

How the truck then went forward in the Kansas mom’s vehicle remains a mystery. County District Attorney Marc Bennett believes the most plausible theory is that the woman thought the car was in park when she dozed off.

The post Bombshell Legal Update Released On Kansas Mom Who Plowed Truck Into Soccer Game, Killing 2 People originally published on Total Pro Sports.