Kiara Mia (Photo via Twitter)

Kiara Mia is an absolute legend in the adult industry. Since 2011, Kiara has starred in over 100 adult films. What makes it so remarkable is that she entered the adult entertainment industry at age 35.

Since debuting in 2011, she has also expanded her work behind the camera as a director. Mia has earned multiple nominations across major adult entertainment award shows. Furthermore, that includes several AVN Award nominations and two NightMoves Award nominations in 2013 and 2014.

Her being so well known also gave her the chance to be around one quarterback in the league. That one person left such a lasting impression on her that she still talks about it today.

That quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In July 2018, then-49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and adult film star Kiara Mia went on a high-profile dinner date at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills. The pair were photographed walking arm-in-arm and toasting with wine during a public outing.

Unfortunately, things went badly as Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL a couple of months later. Superstitious football fans heavily blamed Kiara Mia for that moment.

Fast forward to 2026, and the adult star legend is still speaking highly of him. In a recent interview, she revealed that they met on Instagram and Jimmy held the door for her on their date. She gave him a glowing review of his kisses and his breath.

“He’s the only one who was like a gentleman… it was mind-blowing that a perfect guy like him existed,” Mia said.

It doesn’t appear that Mia and Garoppolo went out again after that. Following the viral date, Garoppolo told reporters the media frenzy was a “good learning experience“ and noted that his life as an NFL starting quarterback was “under a microscope.”

That may explain why you never see him out with anybody these days.

The post Adult Star Kiara Mia Reveals The Only “Gentleman” NFL Quarterback She Dated, Calls Him The “Perfect Man” [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.