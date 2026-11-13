Michigan Water Polo Team (Photo via X)

Michigan women’s water polo rarely competes with the university’s football. But that could be about to change

The Wolverines finished third at the 2026 CWPA Championship, beating Brown 12-5 in the third-place game on April 12. Michigan ended the year 18-10.

Michigan Athletics then announced Chris Vidale as head coach on May 21. Vidale, who arrives from Marist, called Michigan a program that represents “excellence at the highest level.”

World Athletes posted several photos of Michigan players earlier this week. The photos show them posing in front of school logos in their revealing suits.

The post drew over half a million views.

Check it out below:

“If they will be shown out of the pool like that men fanbase would increase 100% 🤣,” a user joked in the comments.

“Would be hotter if they didn’t go to that godforsaken school,” someone else argued.

Michigan Owns 11 CWPA Titles And A Historic 2016 NCAA Run

University of Michigan logo. © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK





Michigan Athletics boasts 11 CWPA titles, including six straight, after a 10-4 win over Harvard in 2022. That remains Michigan’s most recent title.

The 2016 NCAA run also stands out. The program reached its first NCAA semifinal that year. The Wolverines also won their sixth CWPA title that spring, their first since 2010. Michigan finished fourth, the best result in program history, after a 5-4 loss to UCLA in the third-place game.

Recent results have been tougher. They placed third at the 2025 CWPA Championship. Princeton then edged the Wolverines 9-8 in this year’s semifinal, which kept them out of the title game.

The post Michigan Women’s Water Polo Becomes The Latest College Team To Go Viral As Their Spicy Photos Hit Social Media originally published on Total Pro Sports.