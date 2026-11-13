Aryna Sabalenka. (Image via Instagram)

Aryna Sabalenka arrived at Indian Wells, California, set to win the 2026 WTA Finals. The Belarusian star qualified for the tournament as the No. 2 player in the WTA rankings, trailing Elena Rybakina.

She continues to draw attention for both her on-court play and social media presence. Upon her arrival at the tournament, she stunned fans with an Instagram post.

The 28-year-old hasn’t had the best start to the tournament, but her smile and outfit before it all began stole the show.

Aryna Sabalenka’s Red Look Draws Instant Fan Praise

Tennis – U.S. Open – Flushing Meadows, New York, United States – September 4, 2026 Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her third round match against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sabalenka posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her in a low-cut red top paired with a black skirt and heels while at the WTA Finals venue.

The post racked up over 282K likes and over 2K comments. Many fans reacted and praised her looks in the comments section.

“Ate and left no crumbs. Prettiest girl!” one said.

“Red hot,” another wrote.

“Beautiful and inspiring,” one wrote.

“Your styling always on point!” another said.

“Gorgeous,” someone wrote.

“Flawless,” another said.

Sabalenka is 1-1 after two games. She beat Karolina Muchova before Mirra Andreeva dominated her. Aryna will close out her group stage participation against Elina Svitolina on Friday.

The post Aryna Sabalenka Was Showing Off Some Serious Skin & Tan Lines In Low-Cut Top & Skirt [PHOTOS] originally published on Total Pro Sports.