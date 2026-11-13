Jakobe Thomas (Photo via Twitter)

Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings. The team reacquired the veteran quarterback in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

In return, the Vikings sent a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. With Cousins traded, the Las Vegas Raiders named 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza as their starting quarterback.

Kirk Cousins returns to the Vikings after spending his previous six seasons with the franchise and winning the NFC North in 2022. The trade reunites him with Justin Jefferson, with whom he previously set prolific production records. He couldn’t be happier that he is back.

The only thing left remaining was whether he could get his number back.

Jakobe Thomas Gave Kirk Cousins No. 8 and Asked for Nothing

Kirk Cousins (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Jakobe Thomas laid claim to the No. 8 during his first season with the team. However, Kirk Cousins was coming back, and he wanted that jersey number back.

Money sometimes changes hands between players as part of jersey number transactions. Thomas is a 23-year-old playing on a $7 million third-round rookie contract, so he isn’t exactly hurting for cash. However, Cousins’ career earnings in the NFL total just over $333 million, with another $10 million guaranteed to come his way in 2027.

Given that context and Thomas’s leverage, what did the young defender ask of his new teammate who wanted his old number back? He required nothing.

“No money needed,” Thomas said.

“I just need him to come here and win games. A lot of fans have his jersey anyway, so they could pull him out of the closet and put him back on. So that’s all it is. Kirko’s got a lot more memories and history in that number than I do, and it’s rightfully his. So I just gave it back to his rightful owner.”

With Cousins, the Vikings have a legitimate QB who can help them make a Super Bowl run.

The post Vikings Rookie Is Going Viral After Revealing How Much He Made Kirk Cousins Pay For Number 8 originally published on Total Pro Sports.