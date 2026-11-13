Malik Nabers (Photo Via Imagn Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had a rough night against the Washington Commanders on Thursday. The star receiver made two costly mistakes during the game, and his decision to skip talking to reporters afterward has only made things worse.

Things started going wrong for Nabers when he fumbled in the red zone during a crucial point in the third quarter, while the Giants were down 17-14. New York still managed to fight back and take a 21-17 lead, putting themselves in a great spot to win the game.

Late in the fourth, though, trouble struck again. With the Giants needing a big play, quarterback J.J. McCarthy tossed a 50-50 ball toward Nabers. The former No. 6 overall pick had a tough shot at making the grab, and the Commanders came down with the interception instead, sealing the game and handing New York another tough loss.

Nabers made matters worse afterward by slipping out of the locker room before reporters could talk to him.

According to New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy, Nabers normally sticks around to talk when the locker room opens up. Thursday night was the first time Dunleavy could remember him dodging the media in three years.

“Malik Nabers, who always is waiting for the media as soon as locker room opens, is gone tonight at the end of a difficult week,” Dunleavy wrote. “First time I ever remember this from him in 3 years. Ive heard him face the music before when very frustrated.”

Giants Fans Criticize Malik Nabers After Difficult Night

Malik Nabers (Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Nabers’ decision to avoid reporters did not sit well with Giants fans. Several supporters took to social media to express their frustration with his performance and postgame actions.

One fan questioned his attitude after the loss.

“Aways wants the ball, then fumbles, and lets them pick it off on a jump ball. Doesn’t have the balls to talk to the media. I love his talent, but he has a lot to learn about being a man,” the fan wrote.

Another supporter also called out Nabers for skipping the media session.

“So ridiculous,” the fan wrote. “Like no effort on the last play and you fumble. Just because u have a bad game does not give the excuse to skip the media.”

Another fan described his actions as “Typical childish behavior we’ve all come to expect from him. He’s talent but he’s no leader.”

Chat Sports’ Marshall Green also questioned whether Nabers has backed up his demands with his performances.

“Malik Nabers complains like a WR1,” Green wrote. “Need him to start playing like it.”

Despite the criticism, Nabers has put up solid numbers this season. He has caught 58 passes for 692 yards and two touchdowns. However, his recent performances have raised some concerns.

The Giants now turn their attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will need Nabers to deliver a much better performance if they hope to get back on track.

The post Malik Nabers Slammed For “Childish” Actions Following Giants’ Loss originally published on Total Pro Sports.