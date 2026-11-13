Tiger Woods (Photo Via Imagn Images)

Tiger Woods has shared an emotional message following the death of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks. The golf legend remembered Hicks as a close friend and praised how kind he always was, both on and off the course.

Hicks passed away on Wednesday at age 64 after what his family called a sudden illness. News of his death brought an outpouring of tributes from across the golf world, with players, broadcasters, and sports organizations all honoring what he meant to the game.

Woods added his voice to those paying tribute, looking back on their close friendship and the lasting mark Hicks left behind during his long broadcasting career.

Tiger Woods Remembers Close Friend Dan Hicks

Woods shared his tribute in a statement on social media. He described Hicks as someone who earned the respect and affection of everyone who knew him.

“Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” Woods wrote. “His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed.”

Woods also spoke about the personal bond they shared over the years.

“Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course,” he added.

The golfer then praised Hicks for his professionalism and dedication to covering sports. He also offered his condolences to Hicks’ wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, and their three daughters.

Their connection went beyond personal friendship. Hicks spent much of his career calling some of the biggest moments in Woods’ golf journey.

One moment that still feels different came during the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Woods drained a 12-foot birdie putt to force a playoff against Rocco Mediate. Hicks delivered the memorable line, “Expect anything different?”

Woods eventually defeated Mediate in an 18-hole playoff and an additional sudden-death hole. The win gave Woods his 14th major championship.

Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and became the network’s lead golf play-by-play announcer in 2000. Over the years, he also covered the Olympics, Notre Dame football, and several other major sporting events.

His work at the 2008 Beijing Olympics included Michael Phelps’ historic performances.

NBC Sports also honored Hicks after his passing, celebrating his gift for storytelling and the close bonds he built with his coworkers.

Woods wasn’t the only one paying tribute to the longtime broadcaster. Golf icon Jack Nicklaus shared his perspective, looking back on their interviews and the genuine friendship they built over the years.

For Woods and so many others, Hicks was way more than just a familiar voice on TV.

The post Tiger Woods Issues Heartfelt Statement After Tragic Loss originally published on Total Pro Sports.