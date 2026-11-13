Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini (Photos via Reuters Connect)

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared his thoughts on Dianna Russini’s return to sports media, making it clear he won’t treat her reporting any differently than anyone else’s. Russini just stepped back into the NFL world after staying away from the media for several months.

The whole controversy started back in April when photos of Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel sparked affair rumors. Russini ended up stepping down from her job as an NFL insider at The Athletic and took a break from social media. Now, she’s starting fresh with the betting site BetUS and hosting her own show, The Russini Report.

Schefter recently talked about her comeback during an appearance on the Rich, Ken and Ted show. When the hosts asked if he’d trust Russini’s reporting after everything that happened, he kept his answer simple: it all comes down to double-checking the facts before sharing any news.

Adam Schefter Explains How He Will Approach Russini’s Reporting

Adam Schefter. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“I would treat her like everybody else,” Schefter said.

The ESPN insider explained that he follows the same process with every reporter, regardless of their personal circumstances. He said he needs to verify information before reporting it and does not make exceptions based on who provides the news.

“I have to verify everybody’s information before I report it, so I don’t think of it as anything different. I don’t think of circumstances like that. That’s me,” Schefter added.

He also made it clear that Russini’s situation would not change how he approaches his job.

“I’m not reporting it until I know that it’s true, period,” he said.

The hosts also asked whether Russini’s situation could affect the reputation of other NFL reporters. Schefter admitted that he had not really considered that possibility. He then questioned whether one person’s actions should affect everyone else in the industry.

“Just because somebody in talk radio does something stupid, does that reflect on you?” Schefter asked.

The conversation kept going, though Schefter stuck to his point, saying he already has plenty on his plate without worrying about another reporter’s problems.

Meanwhile, Russini’s return hasn’t been completely smooth. Her new show ran into tech issues during its premiere earlier this week when the website crashed right around start time, leaving viewers staring at an error message.

The broadcast finally went live via a new link at 12:45 p.m. ET, with Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells and sports radio hosts Damon Amendolara and Spike Eskin joining as guests for the first episode.

Russini also briefly touched on her time away from the NFL media world, talking about how excited she is to be back covering football and promising viewers she’d make the hour worth their while.

The post Adam Schefter Reveals His True Thoughts On Dianna Russini’s Reporting Credibility After Vrabel Scandal originally published on Total Pro Sports.