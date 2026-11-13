Houston Texans helmet (Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

The Houston Texans came into Friday knowing they had to make a huge move. Going into Sunday, the team is 3-5 and hanging on by a thread in the AFC South.

With an unlikely chance of nabbing a wildcard spot, the team went out and made a move to bolster the roster. Unfortunately, it means that somebody was losing a roster spot while another was gaining one.

The Texans waived Dare Ogunbowale to open a spot on the 53-man roster. Consequently, it was after another key move had been made.

Texans Waive Dare Ogunbowale to Claim Former Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) celebrates with running back British Brooks (44) after a play during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans have done some roster shuffling ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. One of those moves was to bring in former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio.

He was recently waived from the Chiefs because of their recent trade deadline move to bring in wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. But for the Texans to bring in Remigio, they had to cut a veteran in their running back room to make that space–– which was Dare Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale was picked up by the Texans earlier in September from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Furthermore, he already had history with the team. He became a fan favorite with the Texans. There was one point when he stepped in for an injured Ka’imi Fairbairn to drill a 29-yard field goal to give Houston a 33-30 lead over the Buccaneers during the 2023 season.

They won that game. He played 62 special teams snaps and 16 offensive snaps within the five games that he was with the Texans this season.

Now the former team captain has to find another team to latch onto.

The post Houston Texans Cut Former Team Captain In Shocking Turn Of Events, Replace Him With Ex-Chiefs WR originally published on Total Pro Sports.