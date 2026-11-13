Cam Skattebo is behind all (Photo Via X)

Cam Skattebo gave the New York Giants plenty to feel good about against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, even though one late mistake ended up overshadowing a big part of his great play.

The Giants grabbed a 21-17 lead in the second half of their Thursday Night Football game, and Skattebo was a huge reason why. He wrapped up the night with 78 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, giving Washington’s defense plenty of trouble with his running.

Still, New York needed one last push to put the game away late. With just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jameis Winston tried a sneak on third-and-one. Skattebo had a clear chance to get behind him and help push the pile, but he stayed frozen in his stance for almost two seconds before jumping in. The Giants came up short on a first down and had to punt.

Cam Skattebo Takes Responsibility After Costly Mistake

Cam Skattebo (Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Ryan Paganetti pointed out Skattebo’s delay on social media. He shared a breakdown of the play and explained how the running back’s late reaction hurt the Giants’ chances.

“That’s how long Cam Skattebo stayed in his stance after the snap on this critical 3rd & 1,” Paganetti wrote. “He didn’t reach the pile until about 2.8 seconds had elapsed. By then, Winston’s initial push had already been stopped.”

Paganetti also explained why the missed opportunity mattered so much. The Giants held a four-point lead, and a successful conversion could have helped them keep possession and run down the clock.

“On a play decided by inches, this delay could have been the difference between keeping the ball and giving Washington another chance,” he added. “It may have cost the Giants the game.”

Skattebo did not try to dodge responsibility after the loss. Speaking to reporters Thursday night, he admitted that the Giants failed to make the necessary plays when they had the chance.

“We had opportunities at the end of the game to close it out – and we didn’t,” Skattebo said. “We’ve just got to execute better.”

The Giants will now look to put the disappointing result behind them. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend and will hope to get back on track.

The post Did Cam Skattebo’s Critical Error At The Worst Moment Cost The Giants a Win? [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.