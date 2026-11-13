Jennifer Lopez (Photo via Instagram)

It doesn’t matter how old Jennifer Lopez gets; she remains timeless. How she looked in 2001 is exactly how she looks in 2026. Not too many people can say that.

Jennifer Lopez maintains her youthful physique and high energy through a disciplined fitness and lifestyle routine designed around heavy resistance training, mobility, and functional movement. She certainly takes no days off.

Lopez lifts heavy weights 3 to 5 times a week to build and preserve lean muscle mass. She also combines traditional resistance work with dance-based cardio routines. When she’s not at the gym, she is on stage breaking a massive sweat for her fans.

This week, she was right back at it.

Fans Go Crazy Over Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Workout Look

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Via Instagram)

On Friday, Jennifer Lopez shared a post about embracing balance. She took to her Instagram and dropped several pictures of her latest gym look.

In her pictures, she wore a fitted, full-length black one-piece bodysuit with thin cami straps and a low scoop neckline. Furthermore, Lopez donned white sneakers with rolled-up white crew socks pulled over the legs of the jumpsuit.

She gave several angles and a look at her cookies.

“I WANNA TRY THOSE COOKIES, JENN ✨ 🍪 🥰,” one post said.

“COOKIES & GYM = THE BEST ROUTINE 🤪🩷✨,” a second person stated.

“You’re my greatest inspiration ✨️❤️👑,” a third person wrote.

“The most beautiful in the universe❤️,” a fourth person said to Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez recently debuted a new dance track titled “Proof of Love” during a surprise pop-up concert at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

She remains active, as she is scheduled to appear as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this weekend.

The post Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Curves In Skintight Gym Outfit At 57 & Fans Spot Something Hilarious In The Background [PHOTOS] originally published on Total Pro Sports.