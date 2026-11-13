Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has a problem with how the NFL trade deadline works. And he didn’t mince words while spitting accusations at the Denver Broncos, who he says used a loophole to back out of an agreement.

The Chargers agreed to send linebacker Daiyan Henley to Denver for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The Broncos ultimately called off the trade, with sources telling ESPN their medical uncovered a knee issue during the exam.

Harbaugh addressed the situation Thursday. He said Denver treated Henley’s physical as a pass-fail test tied to cheaper compensation. He referred to it as “one of those loopholes that the league should really look into.”

Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh (Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images)

According to Pro Football Talk, a league spokesperson said teams can change pick compensation after the deadline. Teams cannot add or swap players, though. The teams discussed revised terms on Wednesday, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no agreement was reached.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued that the league should make deadline deals binding. A player either passes his physical and the trade stands, or he fails and returns to his old team.

Harbaugh’s accusation against the Broncos centers on those post-deadline changes. Asked whether teams should renegotiate after the deadline, he said, “It shouldn’t be, but apparently it is.”

Pro Football Talk asked Denver about Harbaugh’s complaints, and the Broncos declined to comment. Coach Sean Payton will not meet reporters until Monday because of Denver’s Week 10 bye.

In response to an inquiry from PFT, the Broncos had no comment on the situation.

Henley, meanwhile, is back in Los Angeles and has already spoken about the nixed trade. He has started all eight games and leads the team with 51 tackles. He rejoins a Chargers squad that faces the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The post Jim Harbaugh’s Explosive Trade Accusation Sparks Surprising Response From Denver Broncos originally published on Total Pro Sports.