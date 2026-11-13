Dan Hicks and Hannah Storm (Photo via Instagram)

Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks died at the age of 64 in Connecticut on Wednesday. His death followed a sudden acute illness.

It was the most shocking news of the week. Prior to his death, he had served as NBC Sports’ lead play-by-play voice for PGA Tour coverage since 2000, calling major events such as the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

Additionally, he covered 16 Olympic Games, famously calling Michael Phelps’ 28 Olympic medals. His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, and their three daughters, Hannah, Ellery, and Riley, survive him.

He truly loved his children and showed it whenever he could.

Dan Hicks Celebrated Daughter’s Marathon in Final Social Media Post

Just one month before his death, Dan Hicks was supporting his daughter. He shared a heartfelt video celebrating his daughter Riley’s finish at the Chicago Marathon. Hicks shared the post on October 11, which would be his final social media post.

The proud father shared a video of her running the race, a photo of her holding her medal, and a family picture taken after she crossed the finish line.

“Our girl did it again,” Hicks wrote. “3rd major marathon in 18 months. Today she tackled Chicago, and we were there to marvel at her drive in hot weather and smashing her PR!”

Just one month later, Hicks died following an acute illness. He was 64.

His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced his sudden death on Thursday. She described him as a devoted husband and loving father to their three daughters. Hicks’ final Instagram post offered a glimpse into the family life he shared with Storm and their daughters, Riley, Ellery, and Hannah.

One of the greatest to ever do it, he will truly be missed.

The post Dan Hicks’ Final Social Media Post Is Even More Heartbreaking Now [VIDEO + PHOTOS] originally published on Total Pro Sports.