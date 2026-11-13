Dan Campbell (Photo Via Imagn Images)

Dan Campbell gave the German media plenty to laugh about during his first press conference in Munich. The Detroit Lions head coach sat down with local reporters on Friday, November 13, ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena, and one question about speaking German turned into a funny exchange.

Campbell has spent nearly 30 years in the NFL as a player, assistant, and head coach, making him a well-known face in football. Speaking German, however, is a whole different story. When he walked into the press room at the FC Bayern Munich Campus, he greeted everyone with a cheerful “Guten Tag” before joking, “That’s as good as I can do.”

Reporters then asked if Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who speaks German fluently and whose mother, Miriam, was born in Leverkusen, had taught him anything. Campbell’s reply made it clear he had picked up a few words, just not the right ones for a press conference.

Dan Campbell’s German Lesson Goes Wrong

Dan Campbell. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Campbell explained that he sometimes uses motivational phrases to fire up his players. One of his favorites involves telling the team to spread their wings and fly.

But he wanted to add a little profanity to the phrase. So he tried to find the German equivalent of the F-word and came across “Scheiße.”

“I don’t know if he taught me this. I’ve been known to use profanity, so bear with me here. I always give these pointers to the team on just little subtleties about — one of them is spreading our wings. ‘Man, it’s time to spread our wings and fly,’ all right?” Campbell told reporters.

He then explained how he thought the word would fit into his motivational message.

“But I like to use a little profanity, so I’m looking up a way to say, somewhat, maybe, the F-word in front of wings, spread your, and so I see ‘Scheiße’ is as close as I can get to it.”

St. Brown quickly stepped in after hearing Campbell’s attempt.

“And (St. Brown’s) like, ‘S— wings?’ So it didn’t go over like I thought it would. But anyway, he taught me what not to say. So, there you go,” Campbell said.

The exchange gave the local reporters a good laugh. Campbell also had another lighthearted moment when someone asked what German food he wanted to try during the trip.

The Texas native had something else in mind. He wanted to try German beer before leaving the country.

“You don’t come to Germany without getting a German beer, I know that. So, I will definitely have a beer before I leave; that’s for sure,” Campbell said.

He admitted he had not yet picked a particular beer, but he planned to have one. A Lions win on Sunday would make that drink even sweeter.

The post Dan Campbell’s Munich Press Conference Goes Completely Off The Rails After One Hilarious Question From Reporter [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.