Joey Porter Jr (Photo via YouTube)

Joey Porter Jr. has heard all of the accusations about him, and now he is firing back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded the cornerback to the Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2026. He entered the final year of his rookie contract and sought a contract extension, leading to an impasse and a missed start to the season with Pittsburgh.

The trade helped Dallas Cowboys reinforce a secondary impacted by early-season injuries. However, Porter Jr. still hasn’t gotten the deal that he covets. Additionally, he is aiming to become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

That has led to accusations that he is deliberately missing practices to make it happen.

Cowboys Star Joey Porter Jr Fires Back at Contract Accusations Amid Missing Practice

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches the action during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Joey Porter Jr. has pushed back against recent accusations and internet rumors. On the field, Porter Jr. played briefly in the Week 4 win over the Texans, but against Tampa Bay on a Thursday night, Porter had shown up for the game with an illness and was told to go home.

After the game, Richard Sherman suggested Porter is faking the illness because he wants a new contract. Consequently, he was sat during Week 9, and he is still not fully practicing this week.

Porter insisted he is not missing time because of his contract.

“I don’t even know where that narrative come from,” Porter said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

“I get it. It’s the internet, but I really don’t pay no attention to that or really care for that. My goal is to win games and play football, and that’s what I want to do. So if there’s any chance I could get on the field, I’m going to get on the field and do what I do best.”

Since being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has appeared in 4 games during the 2026 NFL season. He has a total of eight tackles and three pass deflections. If the Cowboys are going to make a run and catch the Giants, they need all hands on deck. That includes a healthy Porter Jr. on the field.

The post Cowboys Star Joey Porter Jr. Breaks His Silence On Shocking Accusations About His Injuries & Contract originally published on Total Pro Sports.