Giants and Commanders players (Photo via Twitter)

The Washington Commanders came away with a much-needed victory on Thursday night. The victory against the New York Giants kept their slim playoff hopes alive in the NFC East.

They gained a game on the Giants and are right behind the Cowboys for second place in the division. A wildcard team from this division is unlikely, so winning it means everything.

Unfortunately, one player on the team might be getting hit hard in his wallet due to his behavior on the field.

Frankie Luvu Faces Possible NFL Fine After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Giants Tight End

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) lays a hard hit on New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On TNF, Frankie Luvu delivered several big plays in the Washington Commanders’ 24-21 Week 10 win. He forced a fumble on star wide receiver Malik Nabers and helped seal the victory. However, one tackle has drawn extra attention from the league.

On the play in question, Luvu led with his helmet on a hit against Giants tight end Theo Johnson. Consequently, officials initially flagged the play for a hit on a defenseless player. However, they overturned the penalty.

“Big miss on a Helmet-to-Helmet hit by Frankie Luvu on Theo Johnson,” The Giants Report wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “Would have been an extra 15 yards. Tough break but a first down nonetheless.”

Despite them picking up the flag, the NFL’s GameDay Accountability Committee might still contact him following the contest.

In 2025, Luvu received a $100,000 fine after his one-game suspension for repeated hip-drop tackles was reduced on appeal. That was for a Week 9 game. The previous week, he was fined $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

During Week 4, Luvu was fined $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix.

Frankie Luvu had a total of four tackles in the game. He has 55 tackles and 2 sacks through 7 games.

The post Washington Commanders Star Could Be In BIG Trouble With NFL After Shocking Footage Of Controversial Hit Against Giants Emerges [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.