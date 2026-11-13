Robert Griffin III (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Robert Griffin III is thought to be in line for a head coaching job, with an interview reportedly set.

The former NFL quarterback has spent years breaking down coaches from a television studio. But this new opening could push him to the other end.

The Baylor Bears fired Dave Aranda on October 25 after a 25-24 loss to Kansas. Aranda went 40-40 overall and won the 2021 Big 12 title.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman took over as interim coach for the rest of the season. NC State made a similar move days later, firing Dave Doeren and linking Philip Rivers to its vacancy.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Griffin is expected to interview for the Baylor head coaching job.

Griffin Is 100 Percent Interested In Baylor Job

Robert Griffin III (Photo By Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Griffin has never coached at the college or pro level.

Still, he played four seasons at Baylor and has history in Waco.

RGIII won the 2011 Heisman Trophy, the first in program history, and led Baylor to a 10-3 record. He threw for 4,293 yards, 37 touchdowns and six interceptions that season. The Washington Redskins drafted him second overall in 2012. He then worked as an analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.

He left little doubt about his interest after the Bears fired Aranda.

“If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn’t just respectable on the football field, but the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor,” he remarked. “So yeah, I would 100 percent be interested.”

NC State, meanwhile, is about to hire Rivers.

The post Robert Griffin III Reportedly Set For Major Head Coaching Interview With Big 12 Program originally published on Total Pro Sports.