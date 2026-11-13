(Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Things just went from bad to worse for the Baltimore Ravens. It started with Lamar Jackson hurting his right thumb on the first offensive play against the Bills.

At the time, head coach Jesse Minter said Jackson would have surgery and go on injured reserve. To make matters worse, backup Tyler Huntley left in the second quarter with a toe injury. He is now out for the season.

The team is 4-5 and dead last in the AFC North. Unfortunately, the news around Jackson has only gotten worse.

Brutal News for Baltimore: Lamar Jackson Facing 6 to 10 Weeks Out Following Thumb Surgery

Lamar Jackson (Photo via Reuters Connect)

The Ravens’ 2026 season seriously might be over. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now expected to miss 6 to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken and dislocated right thumb.

Head Coach Jesse Minter announced that the news puts a potential return anywhere between Week 14 and the end of the regular season. By that time, their season would be long over.

Minter said that Jackson is “doing well” after suffering his injury in Week 8 against the Bills, which is encouraging, but we’re a long way from knowing if a return for Jackson is truly in the cards.

Prior to his injuries, Jackson went 68-of-97 for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, he also rushed 19 times for 144 yards.

In the meantime, the Ravens traded for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals to take over starting duties. Now they will have to hope Brissett can guide them to enough wins to make it worth Jackson’s potential late-season return.

The post Lamar Jackson’s Latest Injury Update Sends Shockwaves Through Baltimore As Ravens Face Their Worst Nightmare originally published on Total Pro Sports.