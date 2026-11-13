The Bachelor graphic (Photo via Instagram)

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman had a busy 24 hours after Thursday night’s game.

Washington beat the New York Giants 24-21 behind a late touchdown from Stefon Diggs, who reportedly turned down three other teams before signing with the Commanders. The win lifted Washington to 3-5-1.

Good Morning America has since relayed an announcement from ABC naming Hartman the star of The Bachelor. Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21, 2027, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Hartman Says Teammates Offered Dating Advice On The Flight Home

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (Photo via Twitter)

Hartman discussed his search for love in his first interview on Good Morning America. He said he is “excited but also very nervous.”

“I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough,” he joked.

Hartman first thought, “No way” before talking with host Jesse Palmer. Palmer, a former New York Giants quarterback, became the first professional athlete to lead The Bachelor in 2004.

Teammates gave Hartman advice on the flight back to D.C., although he said he’s “Probably not gonna listen to anybody on that.”

Hartman also described what he wants in a partner. He said he is searching for “competitiveness.” He explained that he wants someone with a drive that motivates him to wake up every day.

Hartman remains on the Commanders’ practice squad and has not made his NFL debut. Washington signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has released and re-signed him several times.

The 27-year-old Charlotte native played college football at Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He finished his college career with 134 touchdown passes, an ACC record. He also appeared in season 2 of the docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights.

The post ABC Surprisingly Names NFL Quarterback As The Next Bachelor originally published on Total Pro Sports.