Paige Spiranac (Photo via Instagram)

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac and Robby Berger frequently collaborate on golf content. The pair recently teamed up at Tesoro Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for a Halloween-themed tequila-drinking golf challenge.

Spiranac, dressed as Willy Wonka, alongside Berger and other creators, dressed as Oompa Loompas. Unfortunately, when you look like Spiranac, you tend to bring on unwanted attention.

That attention also brings rumors, and social media loves a good rumor. Now, Spiranac has been forced to address the latest one involving her and Berger.

Paige Spiranac Denies Role in Robby Berger’s Breakup After Internet Invitational Banter

Paige Spiranac. (Image via Instagram)

Paige Spiranac strongly denied rumors that she was responsible for golf YouTuber Robby Berger’s recent split from his fiancée. Social media users latched onto candid, lighthearted exchanges between the two friends and ran with it.

Berger previously announced on his podcast that he had called off his engagement to his ex-fiancée, Narod. Fans believe Spiranac played a role in the separation.

Responding to an X user, Spiranac shut down the gossip directly. However, she later deleted the post. The only evidence of her denial posts came when the X user replied to her and said, ‘Thank you Paige. I will destroy the rumors and those that try to spread it.’

Meanwhile, Paige Spiranac did not make it to the final match of The Internet Invitational this year. After finishing as a runner-up in last year’s $1 million final, she was eliminated before the final round of this year’s expanded $4 million event.

The post Paige Spiranac Fires Back At Wild Rumors That She Caused Fellow ‘Internet Invitational’ Star’s Breakup With Fiancee originally published on Total Pro Sports.