Cam Skattebo (Photos via Twitter)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo vomited on the sideline during the first half of Thursday Night Football.

Skattebo leaned over and vomited at his feet on the Giants’ bench between the first and second quarters. According to the sideline reporter, he simply laid a towel over it before smiling and laughing about the moment.

It certainly didn’t stop him from playing well, even though the team still lost in the end. After the game, reporters still wanted to know what happened.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Explains Why He Threw Up vs. Commanders

Cam Skattebo (Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Cam Skattebo gave Sun Devils fans a familiar sight Thursday night. The New York Giants running back threw up on the sideline during the first half against the Washington Commanders. Afterward, he explained what had gone wrong.

“Yeah, I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog that didn’t sit right in my stomach,” he said. Skattebo did not describe the situation as anything concerning. “Nothing crazy,” Skattebo said. “Got rid of it, felt good after.”

The Giants lost 24-21 to the Commanders.

Despite the stomach issue, Skattebo finished the game with 18 carries for 78 yards and two rushing touchdowns, plus 3 catches for 44 yards.

He has been down this road before. In January 2025 at the Peach Bowl, Skattebo threw up. He later noted that drinking water too fast and eating a croissant left him feeling sloshy and ill on the sideline during the fourth quarter.

In that game, he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, caught eight passes for 99 yards, and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass.

The post Cam Skattebo Revealed What Made Him Throw Up On Sideline During ‘Thursday Night Football’ [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.