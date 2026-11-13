TV Anchor Jacey Birch (Photo Via Instagram)

Miami TV anchor Jacey Birch has stirred up some drama after posting a batch of revealing photos from a music festival in Orlando.

The WPLG journalist went to the Electric Daisy Carnival over the weekend and shared pictures of herself in a revealing outfit that showed sideboob. According to reports, the posts haven’t gone over well with some of her coworkers in the newsroom.

The timing has raised eyebrows, too, since WPLG Vice President of News Bill Pohovey previously warned staffers against posting influencer-style content online. According to the TV news site FTVLive, several journalists reached out after Birch put the photos up, wondering why the management hadn’t stepped in.

The whole situation has put the station’s social media rules back in the center. FTVLive also reported that Birch has been warned about her posts in the past, though the station hasn’t confirmed that publicly.

WPLG Boss Previously Warned Staff Against Influencer-Style Posts

Jacey Birch (Photo Via Instagram)

Pohovey circulated a memo to WPLG employees earlier this year, reminding them that their personal social media accounts could affect the station’s reputation. He made it clear that he wanted journalists to focus on their professional image rather than influencer-style content.

“I’m exhausted to have to repeat this but we are not influencers, we are journalists,” Pohovey wrote.

Jacey Birch in the revealing outfit (Photo Via Instagram)

He also asked employees to avoid dance videos, fashion shows and outfit posts. He stressed that journalists represent the station even when they are not working.

“Whether you are working or not, you still represent the station and must always remember your role as a credible, trusted journalist, not a Kardashian. Some of what I see is cringeworthy,” he added.

FTVLive reported that at least 10 journalists sent in links to Birch’s photos, and four TV news directors said they would have considered punishing or even firing her depending on the situation.

One unnamed WPLG staffer called out Pohovey for not enforcing his own rules. However, PR strategist Amore Philip saw it differently, arguing that personal festival photos shouldn’t automatically get a journalist punished at work.

Another pic of Jacey Birch in the revealing outfit (Photo Via Instagram)

“On the facts reported so far, no. A festival photo on a personal account, under a memo the news director says did not prohibit daily-life posts, is not a disciplinary event,” Philip said.

She also warned against treating male and female anchors by different rules.

The memo had already been in talks earlier after fellow WPLG anchor Jenise Fernandez posted bikini photos from her vacation in Fiji. However, Pohovey said that he sent out the memo back on February 11, months before Fernandez even went on her trip.

The post Miami TV Anchor Sparks Buzz With Racy “Side-B**b” Festival Photos After Boss Called Out Her “Cringeworthy” Posts originally published on Total Pro Sports.