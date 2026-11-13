Power Spank (Photo via Twitter)

Dana White has officially had enough.

Outside of the UFC, White’s Power Slap league is a combat sports promotion founded in 2022. It’s very easy to explain. Two competitors take turns slapping each other in the face with an open hand. Additionally, the defender must stand still with their hands behind their back, chin up, and shoulders square.

They are not allowed to flinch, duck, or roll with the strike to lessen the impact. Furthermore, the attacker can wind up and deliver a soul-crushing slap to try to knock his opponent out.

Fights typically last a minimum of 3 rounds. In the wake of his league, another one popped up, which looked similar to his league. White has taken notice, and he wants it to stop.

Dana White Enters Lawsuit Battle Over Power Spank

Dana White (Image Credits: Imagn)

Power Spank is an entertainment segment launched by the Lingerie Fighting Championships. It is basically a parody of Dana White’s face-slapping league. The rules are clear.

Female competitors dressed in lingerie take turns spanking each other on the backside instead of striking each other in the face. Unfortunately for them, White is not smiling.

Dana White has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the promoters of “Power Spank.” This week, the LFC revealed they had received a legal letter from Power Slap back in October.

Taking to social media, they posted: “We received a cease & desist over Power Spank, LFC’s parody that opens every U.S. event.

“Power Spank is owned by Lingerie Fighting Championships, and parody is protected speech under the First Amendment. We’re not backing down.”

As reported by USA Today, LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly added: “We respect Power Slap and its founders, but we will not be bullied into abandoning protected speech.

“We will defend our right, and the right of every American, to free speech, and if that takes us to the Supreme Court, we are prepared to go.”

Power Spank was launched during an LFC event in October 2026. It does not appear they plan on going away.

The post UFC Boss Dana White Goes To War With Rival League Over ‘Power Spank’ Lingerie Competitions originally published on Total Pro Sports.