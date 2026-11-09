Detroit Lions helmet. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Jets ended up making a trade before this year’s deadline struck. The AFC East team is 2-7 after the Kansas City Chiefs dominated it in Week 9.

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall were mentioned as potential trade chips for the Gang Green, with the San Francisco 49ers emerging as the favorites to acquire Wilson’s services. Hall’s cryptic messages on social media also fueled rumors, but nothing actually happened.

Jets-Lions Deal Involves Only A Late-Round Draft Selection

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) celebrates applying defensive pressure against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Jets agreed to a trade with the Detroit Lions. Adam Schefter reported that they would send safety Andre Cisco to Detroit in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Cisco is a six-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joined the Jets in 2025, playing just eight games. In 17 games with the Gang Green, he recorded 64 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, on fumble recovery and two passes defended.

The post Detroit Lions Complete Major Trade With Jets To Improve Super Bowl Chances originally published on Total Pro Sports.