Diego Pavia (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

It was never going to be an easy game for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The team was tasked with playing the Jaguars without the services of two of their quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson has been placed on Injured Reserve with a right thumb injury that requires surgery, potentially ending his 2026 season. Tyler Huntley is out for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season with a severe turf toe injury on his right foot that requires surgery.

With both of them down, the Ravens are starting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano against Jacksonville. he is certainly playing like an undrafted rookie.

Maybe things would’ve been different had they kept undrafted quarterback Diego Pavia.

Everyone Is Saying Diego Pavia Would Be Better Than Joe Fagnano Tonight

Diego Pavia (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Joe Fagnano is starting at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Consequently, it has not gone well.

After one half of football, the Ravens were being blown out, 17-3. Moreover, the weather isn’t making things any better. In the first half, Fagnano was 7 of 11 for a total of 34 passing yards.

Social media immediately started to bring up Diego Pavia.

“If Diego Pavia were starting tonight at QB for the Ravens, they’d have a much better chance of winning,” Skip Bayless wrote.

“Joe Fagnano still hasn’t thrown a TD pass, which raises the question. Should we be watching the Diego Pavia game right now? 🤔,” a second account wrote.

“If Diego Pavia was just able to beat out a UDFA from UConn in camp, he would be starting a prime-time game in the NFL rn,” a third person added.

The Baltimore Ravens waived Pavia in July so they could make room on the 90-man roster for someone else. Fast forward to now, and they likely hope they had him.

The post Everybody Is Saying The Same Thing About Diego Pavia On Thursday Night originally published on Total Pro Sports.