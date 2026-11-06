Ed Orgeron (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has spent this season playing a different role.

Orgeron, 65, coached LSU from 2016 to 2021 and led the Tigers to the 2019 national championship.

He returned to Baton Rouge in May as a special assistant for recruiting and defense, with Lane Kiffin bringing him back. But the hire prompted an analyst’s criticism of LSU’s offseason plans.

On Thursday, Orgeron shared that he nearly died this year.

“I was about to die and they saved my life,” he said in a recording for Our Lady of the Lake Health.

“Our Lady of the Lake got the best family of doctors I’ve ever seen in my life,” he added, praising the Baton Rouge hospital’s staff.

How Orgeron Spent Weeks Away From The Tigers This Fall

Ed Orgeron (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

FootballScoop reports that Orgeron spent more than two weeks in the hospital with sepsis during August and September. He fell ill at practice, and Kiffin sent him home.

Kiffin addressed the situation on September 14 and declined to share any details of the illness.

Whiskey Riff shared a video of the remarks. “He’s doing better. It was a little bit scary,” Kiffin said. “He’s still not all the way back.” Kiffin also said Orgeron had joked that he would never go to the hospital.

FootballScoop also reports that Orgeron did not travel with the team until the October 10 trip to Kentucky. He later stood on the sideline with a cane before the October 24 game at Auburn, and he still appears to use one in the new video.

Kiffin and Orgeron worked together at Tennessee and USC before Kiffin took a risk on him at LSU.

The Tigers beat Auburn 38-17 on October 24. They are now set to host Alabama at Tiger Stadium this Saturday.

The post Ed Orgeron Says He Almost Died — Reveals Who Saved His Life [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.