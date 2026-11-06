Joe Fagnano (Photo via X)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano had an unusual look during pregame warmups Thursday night.

The undrafted rookie made his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens dropped back into QB hell after Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s loss to Buffalo with a thumb injury. Fagnano has been dealing with an ankle injury himself, while Tyler Huntley is now out for the rest of the season.

The rookie’s pregame fit did him zero favors.

Several fans joked that the white cover looked like an Ugg boot.

“Bro got an Ugg boot on,” one claimed.

“Bro has the Ugg cleats on,” another wrote.

“my QB playing in UGGS 💔,” someone else said.

“If Uggs made cleats 😂,” a fourth user wrote.

“4 INTs on the way,” someone predicted.

“This is going to be the ugliest game youve ever seen,” said another.

Baltimore came into the game on a three-game losing streak at 4-4. Jacksonville leads the AFC South with a 5-2 record.

Fagnano was 3-for-4 for 14 yards in the second quarter at the time of writing.

The post Ravens Rookie QB Joe Fagnano Is Wearing The Most Insane Thing On His Foot For TNF — NFL Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Him [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.