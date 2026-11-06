Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Gets Emotional During Powerful Message About Jack Campbell’s Injury [VIDEO]

Kelvin Sheppard (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard cut an emotional figure as he addressed Jack Campbell’s injury in front of reporters on Thursday.

The linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a neck injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Medical staff placed him on a backboard and carted him off.

The team shared an encouraging update on Campbell, and he remained hospitalized Wednesday.

The player has since released a statement himself.

“I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” he wrote.

Sheppard spoke Thursday about how the defense will move forward without its captain.

The DC encouraged the unit to honor Campbell through preparation. “The theme has been let’s prepare and play like 46,” Sheppard said.

He also urged the players to do what Campbell would want: stop crying and prepare for the next game as best they can.

“The way you honor him is to wipe those tears from your eyes and make sure we prepare and play like him,” Sheppard said.

Why The Lions Sent A Rare Fourth-Down Blitz After Campbell Left

Jack Campbell (Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images)

Sheppard’s defense sends an extra rusher on fourth down less often than any other team. As Campbell’s cart left the field, he made an exception with Detroit protecting a narrow lead.

Aidan Hutchinson, who had been crying as Campbell lay motionless, came screaming off the edge. Derrick Barnes, one of Campbell’s closest friends, blitzed from the other side. They met at quarterback Kyler Murray, and his pass sailed and was broken up.

Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez will carry more of the load now, along with Trevor Nowaske. “This is still Jack Campbell’s defense,” Sheppard said. “Every time I call a play, he’s going to know, wherever he’s at, why I’m calling that play.”

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley opened his Wednesday news conference by addressing Campbell. “We are thinking of him and praying for him and for the Lions,”Hafley said.

The post Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Gets Emotional During Powerful Message About Jack Campbell’s Injury [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.