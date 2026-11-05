Hannah Palmer. (Image via Instagram)

Hannah Palmer, widely regarded as one of the hottest sports fans in the world, continues to send shockwaves across social media with her posts. Palmer has attended multiple major sporting events in recent months, including NFL games.

Back in July, she shared a series of pictures about her time watching Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

More recently, she watched one of the most entertaining games from Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Hannah Palmer Attends New York Jets Game, Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Hannah Palmer. (Image via X)

On Wednesday, Palmer shared more pictures at MetLife Stadium. This time, she showed up to support the New York Jets against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 38-33 game didn’t lack excitement, even though the Gang Green couldn’t stop Kirk Cousins and Co.

Palmer’s picture drew a lot of attention, and fans flooded the comments section with nothing but praise for the model.

“Adore you❤️,” someone wrote.

“Best day❤️❤️,” one commented.

“Beautiful Hannah🥰☀️,” one said.

“Hope you bring them better luck next time 🫠,” someone added.

“Beautiful mvp 😍,” another added.

She had access to the team’s locker room and even got a jersey with her last name and the No. 18 on it. She seemed to have a blast despite the bad result.

The post “World’s Hottest NFL Fan” Reminds Everyone Why She’s No. 1 With Latest Round Of Jaw-Dropping Photos originally published on Total Pro Sports.