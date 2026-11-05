Rob Gronkowski Forced To Address His Political Beliefs After Election Day Behavior Involving ‘Turning Point USA’ Sparks Controversy

Rob Gronkowski. Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski shared a lengthy statement after a recent appearance near a right-wing event raised eyebrows among fans. Grok showed up near a Turning Point USA tent on Election Day on Tuesday.

Late political commentator Charlie Kirk founded TPUSA in 2012. The retired tight end waved a flag near the tent on Tuesday, during the 2026 midterm elections. Gronkowski sent a message to his fellow citizens about the importance of voting.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re voting for. It’s just important that you go out there and vote,” Gronkowski told NBC10 Boston.

Rob Gronkowski Clarifies Appearance Near Turning Point USA Tent

Rob Gronkowski. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many speculated about why Gronkowski showed up near a Turning Point USA tent. He heard all the noise and decided to clear the air with an Instagram Story on Thursday.

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” Gronkowski said, confirming, “In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

“After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving. We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning. We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with – so we are here to shut down the false narratives.

“It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

Gronkowski’s Instagram story.

The FOX Sports analyst expressed his frustration with the situation. Gronkowski will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday after fans voted him in his first year of eligibility.

The post Rob Gronkowski Forced To Address His Political Beliefs After Election Day Behavior Involving ‘Turning Point USA’ Sparks Controversy originally published on Total Pro Sports.