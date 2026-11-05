Caleb Williams and a TikTok (Photos via Reuters Connect and Twitter)

We are at a time in the United States where athletes are starting to acknowledge their political stance.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Party achieved a historic “blue wave” landslide victory. Additionally, they seized full control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate from the Republican Party.

This decisive shift ushers in a new era of divided government for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Some athletes are speaking out more than others. Texans tight end Dalton Schultz got in on the excitement of Tuesday’s “blue wave” of victories for the Democrats across the country. He wrote on Instagram to soon-to-be-former Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: “Get f-ked.”

Caleb Williams also had some notable reactions of his own.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Shares Political Views on Social Media

Caleb Williams speaking to reporters (Photo via X)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams used his TikTok account to show where he stands politically.

Williams celebrated Democratic results in the 2026 midterm elections by reposting multiple videos highlighting Democratic wins in the House and Senate.

One video was of Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms winning the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial race. Additionally, she made history as the first Black woman elected governor in the United States.

The second video was of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff welcoming President Barack Obama to the stage during the “United for Georgia” campaign rally.

On the field, Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury in the middle of last month. The Chicago Bears have a 3-0 record since his return.

The post “The People’s QB” — Caleb Williams Reveals Which Political Party He Supports With TikTok Reposts That Have NFL Fans Buzzing originally published on Total Pro Sports.