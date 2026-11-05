Jacksonville Jaguars Are Targeting A Massive Trade & The Names Being Discussed Are Stunning

Jacksonville Jaguars helmet (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a serious Super Bowl window in 2026, and they are trying to pounce on it. They are legitimate Super Bowl LXI contenders, sitting at 5-2 as they start to run away with the AFC South.

The last time the Jags won a playoff game was during the 2022 season when they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31–30 in the AFC Wild Card Round. It was 2017 when they last made it to the AFC Championship Game.

This time around, they are not playing around.

Jaguars Target Jalen Carter & Derrick Brown in Massive Super Bowl Window Trade

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t going anywhere this year, to no fault of their own. The team is 2-6 and has lost six games in a row. They sit at the bottom of the NFC East as they deal with life without Jalen Hurts.

One would assume that the team might be sellers at the trade deadline. You never know what could happen to Hurts’ future regarding his blood clots.

That has now led to speculation that one defensive star might be on his way out. A new report says the Jaguars are attempting to make a massive trade with the Eagles. The players involved are Jalen Carter and Derrick Brown of the Panthers.

The Panthers might be in first place, but the team is under .500. More help for the team could come in the form of multiple draft picks.

Derrick Brown has appeared in 7 games, racking up 21 total tackles, 5 passes defended, and 0 sacks.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter signed a record-breaking four-year, $152 million contract extension before the season. Through seven games, he has 23 total tackles, 4 sacks, 5.5 stuffs, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 pass defenses.

Should the Jags get either player, you might have to sim them straight to the Super Bowl.

The post Jacksonville Jaguars Are Targeting A Massive Trade & The Names Being Discussed Are Stunning originally published on Total Pro Sports.