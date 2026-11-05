A police officer holds down caution tape to let an ambulance pass. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Photo not related to the story)

Hollywood has received more terrible news this week. Just days after Sir Patrick Stewart sadly passed away, another beloved star departed from this world.

Before the Star Trek and X-Men icon passed, Michael Forest had died, too. The industry experienced another scare over the weekend when legendary director and producer Michel Mann was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

The bad news that hit on Wednesday crushed more people who were already dealing with prior losses.

Family Confirms Peaceful Passing of Kimmarie Johnson After Hospital Stay

TV clapperboard (Photo Via Imagn Images)

TMZ reported on Thursday that Kimmarie Johnson, an actress known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” was dead after suffering heart issues.

Her niece, Ronda Scott, revealed that she had a “heart event” on October 28 at her Los Angeles home. After being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, doctors informed her of a “heart aneurysm condition.”

She ultimately passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon after her heart stopped beating. She was just 50 at the time of her passing. Many fans reacted to the bad news online, sending multiple messages.

“Wow so many young people are passing what is going on? May she rest in peace,” one said.

“2026 is definitely not the year,” another said.

“May her soul rest in peace,” another wrote.

“She didn’t even look 50 years old Rip,” one commented.

“My condolences to her family and friends,” one wrote.

May she rest in peace.

The post Shock Waves Hit Hollywood After Popular 90210 Actress Has Tragically Died originally published on Total Pro Sports.