Michael Irvin Sparks Massive Concern With Cryptic Social Media Message

( Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Miami’s former legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin has social media in a tailspin over his latest post.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has dealt with a few major physical and personal health-related scares over the years.

In early 2019, Irvin experienced persistent voice loss and hoarseness for two months. He was frightened as his father passed away from throat cancer at age 51. As a result, he underwent a throat biopsy, which thankfully came back 100% clean with no cancer.

Irvin has also spoken about experiencing PTSD tied to high-stress periods from his playing days in Dallas. So what is going on with him now?

Michael Irvin Posts Message That Worries Fans

Miami Hurricanes former player Michael Irvin (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

On Wednesday, Michael Irvin took to his X account and posted a concerning message. He wanted anybody to check on him, but he wouldn’t elaborate on what was going on.

On Thursday morning, the Hall of Fame wide receiver posted this message on X: “Yall please make sure yall keep a check on ME!!! 💔💔💔💔💔#1🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

“I don’t like the sound of that. I hope you’re good, playmaker,” one fan responded.

“Praying for you, my Good Brother. This too shall pass🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” a second fan stated.

“YOU GOT THIS MIKE 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽,” a third person wrote.

“Hope everything is good, Play Maker. 🙏,” a fourth person added.

“You’re one of God’s Children PLAYMAKER I’ll be praying 🙏 for you 🙏 ❤️,” one final person commented to Michael Irvin.

As it turns out, there wasn’t anything wrong with Irvin. He was just losing his mind over Malachi Toney.

Miami will be without him against Notre Dame, and perhaps the rest of the regular season. Toney suffered an ankle injury in practice. Additionally, he will now miss out on the No. 1 Hurricanes’ trip to South Bend.

Toney is set to undergo surgery due to the injury, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. A specific timeline isn’t known yet, but the belief is that Toney will be out between four and six weeks.

The post Michael Irvin Sparks Massive Concern With Cryptic Social Media Message originally published on Total Pro Sports.