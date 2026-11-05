Melania Trump. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two months after Donald Trump attended the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns game, his wife, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, will take a page out of his book. Trump drew an ovation during his attendance at Neyland Stadium.

It remains to be seen how people will receive his wife, but he won’t be there to witness it. After the President’s party took a major hit in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Melania will travel to Tiger Stadium to work on a massive project for LSU students.

Melania Trump’s Permanent Endowment Creates Lasting Scholarships For LSU Foster Youth

Melania Trump (Photo By Allen Eyestone / USA TODAY NETWORK)

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Melania will be present for the LSU-Alabama game this weekend after securing $5 million to fund scholarships for specific LSU students.

“First Lady Melania Trump and Louisiana State University (LSU) have secured $5 million to establish a permanent endowment fund supporting FOSTERING THE FUTURE scholarships for LSU students who experienced foster care,” the statement reads.

“First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to advance her Fostering the Future initiative with a special announcement at Louisiana State University.

“During her visit, Mrs. Trump will attend the highly anticipated LSU Tigers versus Alabama Crimson Tide football game at Tiger Stadium, where a groundbreaking Fostering the Future campaign will activate across the campus and on the field.”

President Trump, in the wake of his historic loss, won’t attend the event.

The Tigers improved to 6-2 after a dominant 38-17 win over Auburn on Oct. 24. They will take on the No. 5 Alabama in a heavyweight matchup. Whether they win or lose, Trump appear to have secured a big win for plenty of students.

The post Melania Trump Makes Decision On Public Appearance After Husband Donald’s Disastrous Midterm Results originally published on Total Pro Sports.