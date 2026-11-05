Colts Reportedly Reject Massive Giants Trade Offer For Jonathan Taylor As Stunning Details Emerge

Jonathan Taylor (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Where is Jonathan Taylor going to end up?

The Indianapolis Colts are open to trading their star running back ahead of the November 10, 2026, trade deadline. However, the right deal has yet to produce itself.

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly taken “plenty of calls” on several players, including their three-time Pro Bowl running back. Indianapolis have already traded left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Additionally, they traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

They have also parted ways with general manager Chris Ballard, ending his tenure after nine seasons. Now, Taylor seems like the next man to leave.

Colts Reject Massive Giants Trade Offer for Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts have turned down trade offers for star running back Jonathan Taylor.

They are seeking a “Christian McCaffrey-type package” for their star running back who has drawn serious interest around the league, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Where we’re at is essentially where we’ve been, which is several teams interested in Taylor, willing to offer a significant pick package but maybe not quite what Ed Dodds, who is running personnel now … what he wants and what the organization wants,” Rapoport reported Wednesday. “They want a Christian McCaffrey-type package for Jonathan Taylor. It’s clear they don’t have it yet; otherwise, they would have obviously made the trade.”

This is a reason why they turned down the Giants. They reportedly offered the Colts a 2027 2nd-round pick, a 2027 6th-round pick, & a 2028 2nd-round pick. However, the Colts declined.

The rebuild is underway in Indianapolis, playing out in real time. Just last year, the team was a Super Bowl contender. An injury to Daniel Jones ruined everything. Now in 2026, he is playing terribly, and the team is bad. Jonathan Taylor is one of the last big dominoes to fall. It’s just a matter of when and where he might be traded.

The post Colts Reportedly Reject Massive Giants Trade Offer For Jonathan Taylor As Stunning Details Emerge originally published on Total Pro Sports.