Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson’s Mysterious Illness Takes Concerning Turn As New Details Emerge

TreVeyon Henderson (Photo Via Imagn Images)

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson is going through a really tough time in his second NFL season. People have been wondering what’s going on with him after he missed several practices and sat out last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a mysterious illness.

With the November 10 trade deadline just there, rumors started flying about whether New England was just keeping him on the sideline to make a trade. But ESPN’s Mike Reiss checked into it and says Henderson being out has nothing to do with any trade talks.

Talking on the Toucher & Hardy show on Thursday, Reiss painted a different picture.

Mike Reiss Shares New Details About TreVeyon Henderson’s Health

Reiss explained that Henderson has been dealing with an uphill battle all year, and that all the setbacks have taken a heavy toll on the young back.

TreVeyon Henderson (Photo by IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“I do think TreVeyon, I’ve looked into that, I think that’s legitimate, that he’s not there due to some level of illness, I don’t know what it is,” Reiss said.

The ESPN reporter also discussed Henderson’s difficult year and the injuries that have interrupted his progress.

“On TreVeyon, I just wanna say, my view from being around the team is this year has had a lot of adversity for him. Had the ankle injury that he didn’t play in Week 1. And then he had another ankle injury, came back really faster than many thought,” Reiss added.

Henderson entered the season with an ankle injury from training camp. That setback forced him to miss New England’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He then injured his ankle again during the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite initial concerns, he returned the following week.

However, injuries have not been his only challenge. Henderson has struggled to find regular playing time behind veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

He has managed just 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries across six appearances. He also received only three carries for nine yards against the Chicago Bears on October 22.

The Patriots have since relied on Corey Kiner as their No. 2 running back. They also added Lan Larison to the active roster last weekend.

Henderson’s absence continued through Wednesday, November 4, according to New England’s official injury report. The team has not provided a return timeline ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

For now, the Patriots need their young running back to get healthy.

The post Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson’s Mysterious Illness Takes Concerning Turn As New Details Emerge originally published on Total Pro Sports.