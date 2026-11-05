Bill Belichick’s Family Still Has Some Serious Questions Despite Feeling “Relieved” By Jordon Hudson Breakup

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick (Photo Via Imagn Images)

Bill Belichick’s reported breakup with Jordon Hudson brought some relief to his family, but they are still uneasy about how involved she is in his work life.

The former New England Patriots head coach reportedly called things off with Hudson late last year, with TMZ first breaking the news on October 30. Despite their separation, the two reportedly remain close friends, and Hudson remains committed to their business partnerships.

According toPage Six, Belichick’s family is glad they aren’t dating anymore, but they’re still worried about just how much say she has in his career moves. It turns out their real issue was never the 49-year age gap, it’s how much power she still holds behind the scenes.

Belichick’s Family Remains Concerned About Hudson’s Business Role

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

A source told Page Six that Belichick’s family never had a big issue with his age-gap relationship. Instead, they worried about how involved Hudson had become in his professional life.

“There’s definitely a sense of relief now that Bill and Jordon have split, but the family’s concerns haven’t completely gone away,” the source said.

The source also claimed that Belichick included Hudson in emails, management decisions, and other business dealings. That arrangement reportedly made his family uncomfortable.

“They understand she’s still very involved in his business affairs, but they don’t really know the full extent of her involvement, how much say she has or exactly what responsibilities Bill has given her,” the source added.

The family reportedly does not accuse Hudson of any wrongdoing. However, they still want clarity about her responsibilities.

Belichick also faced questions about the breakup during a UNC press conference this week. He did not offer details about his personal life.

“Do you work for a tabloid now?” Belichick snapped back when a reporter asked about the split.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner then made his position clear, “I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you.”

Belichick previously addressed Hudson’s professional involvement during a September interview with The Wall Street Journal. He called claims about her influence over his work a “flat-out lie.”

Moreover, he explained that he asked staff to forward personal appearance requests to Hudson so he could focus on his coaching duties. Also, he rejected suggestions that she wanted to become the team’s general manager.

“There are some things that she helps me schedule or look at. It’s not North Carolina stuff,” Belichick said.

Despite his explanation, his family’s questions about Hudson’s business role reportedly remain.

The post Bill Belichick’s Family Still Has Some Serious Questions Despite Feeling “Relieved” By Jordon Hudson Breakup originally published on Total Pro Sports.