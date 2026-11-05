Kai Trump. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, prepares to represent Miami in college golf. The 19-year-old had a notable high school career before joining this college program.

Her early experience in Miami has included dating rumors involving a Hurricanes kicker. Her political views have become a topic of interest lately, especially knowing that she is the granddaughter of the sitting president.

Kai shared her opinion on politics, giving a surprise explanation to what she thinks about it.

College Golf And Social Media Take Priority Over Politics for Kai Trump

Kai Trump (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Speaking with Sportico, Trump revealed where she stands on politics. Contrary to most of her family, she has no interest in the topic. Instead, she focuses on her golf journey and building her brand on social media.

“Honestly, I kind of stay out of politics completely. It’s just not my thing,” she said. “I just like showing my life and showing how you can still be an athlete and you can still do a ton of other things and enjoy a ton of other things.

“So, I just kind of like showing people that everything’s possible and I love just showing the new generation my progress through college, eventually, but obviously how I got to where I am today.”

Kai is surrounded by plenty of public figures. Getting into politics might not be the best idea, given her bright future on the golf course and on social media.

The post Kai Trump Ends The Speculation With Clear Message About Her Political Stance originally published on Total Pro Sports.