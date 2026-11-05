Valkyries Fans Spark Massive Outrage By Handing Out Nasty Item To Troll Angel Reese During Championship Parade [PHOTOS]

Angel Reese (Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

Thousands of fans lined San Francisco’s waterfront to celebrate the Golden State Valkyries’ first-ever WNBA championship during a victory parade on Wednesday. Even though they won it all, some of them made sure to let Angel Reese know that she wasn’t forgotten.

Throughout the seven-game series, there were a couple of memorable moments on the court. One of them was her mocking the Valkyries players and telling them they were too small.

Ball players have been using hand gestures to diss their opponents anytime they score on them. Reese certainly loves doing it.

However, it would backfire on her during the parade.

Angel Reese’s “Too Small” Taunt Returns at the Parade

Angel Reese during the 2026 WNBA playoffs. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden State Valkyries ruthlessly trolled Angel Reese while celebrating their WNBA title during Wednesday’s championship parade. Last weekend, the Dream fell 68-63 to the Valkyries in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals.

Reese contributed 12 rebounds, eight points, and two blocks while shooting 3-of-7 from the floor. Following the gut-wrenching defeat, the 24-year-old announced she would step out of the public eye this offseason to focus on herself.

However, she still made a guest appearance of sorts during the Valkyries’ championship parade. While aboard one of Golden State’s team buses, a staffer was seen holding up a shirt depicting Reese making the “too small” gesture, with the “Crying Jordan” meme on her face.

There was also a picture of Gabby Williams turning Angel Reese around to see her name.

Furthermore, actual pacifiers were handed out with the crying meme on Reese’s face.

Despite being the butt of the Valkyries’ championship jokes, Reese still has much to be proud of when looking back on her postseason performance.

Across 12 playoff contests, she averaged 16.1 points, 11 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.4 steals on 41.7 percent shooting from the field.

The post Valkyries Fans Spark Massive Outrage By Handing Out Nasty Item To Troll Angel Reese During Championship Parade [PHOTOS] originally published on Total Pro Sports.