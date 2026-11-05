Matthew Stafford’s Latest Health Issue Raises Eyebrows Ahead Of Key Week 9 Matchup

Matthew Stafford. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questions surrounding Matthew Stafford’s status for Week 9 have emerged in recent days.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback hasn’t lost a step at 38, but it’s clear that his body hasn’t been he same for quite some time. After an offseason full of speculation regarding his future, Stafford agreed to return to the Rams and compete for a second Super Bowl ring.

At 4-4, the 2026 season hasn’t looked like it was expected. They have dealt with injuries and inconsistency, and Stafford’s health issues could add to an already complex campaign for Sean McVay’s team.

Despite being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, the situation has drawn attention from around the league. Stafford was spotted icing his elbow after the Chargers win, but he and McVay dismissed it.

“I’m 38 years old trying to keep up with these young bucks. A little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year,” he said on Wednesday.

Full Practice Participation Signals Positive Signs For Stafford

Matthew Stafford. Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mike Florio of PFT raised questions about the truth behind this situation. Florio noted that it was still early for quarterbacks to experience soreness, and wondered if it was something else the player and the team refused to discuss.

“It’s hard not to wonder whether the Rams disclosed Stafford as having an elbow specifically because someone finally noticed, and asked about, the ice (if, as Stafford claims, he has constantly been icing the elbow). If it’s no big deal, why list the right elbow on the first injury report prior to the Week 9 game at Washington?” he wrote.

“There are plenty of strategic reasons to not list an elbow issue. In 2019, the Steelers concealed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow problem. Then, in Week 2, he suffered a season-ending, non-contact elbow injury. The Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin eventually were fined, $75,000 and $25,000, respectively, for not disclosing the elbow issue.”

Stafford said he has been icing his elbow the entire season, but the way the Rams are handling the situation hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The post Matthew Stafford’s Latest Health Issue Raises Eyebrows Ahead Of Key Week 9 Matchup originally published on Total Pro Sports.