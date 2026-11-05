Sophia Szabo (Photo via Instagram)

There were a lot of things that happened on election night in America. Millions of votes were cast as candidates waited to see who would come out victorious in each state.

Consequently, the night turned into a massive blue wave. Democrats successfully flipped the minimum 218 seats needed for a majority, sweeping past dozens of Republican-held districts. Furthermore, they flipped at least seven seats previously held by Republicans, heavily penetrating deep-red strongholds and battlegrounds.

That included Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

In the midst of Election Night, one reporter stole the show. She has now been identified.

TV Reporter Sophia Szabo Identified After Election Night Outfit Frenzy

Sophia Szabo has been identified as the reporter who stole the show on Election Night. She was on hand at a Massachusetts voting booth as many people were still coming in to vote.

In the midst of covering the event, social media was falling in love with her. Furthermore, Szabo was rocking a black double-breasted blazer over a maroon/burgundy top, a short dark brown or black skirt, and white knee-high boots.

The proud alum of the University of Rhode Island Harrington School graduated magna cum laude with degrees in Journalism, Film, and Communications.

She was an intern at WPRI in spring 2022, and she is currently working there.

The post Viewers Finally Identify Stunning News Reporter Whose Outfit Went Viral During Election Night [PHOTOS] originally published on Total Pro Sports.