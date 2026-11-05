Super Bowl LXI logo (Photo via Twitter)

The next Super Bowl is Super Bowl LXI, scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

For the past few years, fans have been going nuts over the Super Bowl logo’s color scheme. Not because they wanna see how it looks, but because many believe it tells us the script for who will be playing.

In 2022, the logo featured orange and yellow hues that matched those of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The following year, the logo featured green and red, matching those of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2024, the logo featured purple and red. Consequently, it led fans to predict the Ravens would make it. However, the Chiefs took them down, and the 49ers faced them.

Super Bowl LXI Logo Colors Spark New Conspiracy Talk

Super Bow LXI logo on a football. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now we are in 2026, and fans are already starting conspiracies. The conspiracy centers on the idea that the NFL predetermines which teams will play in the Super Bowl every year.

The Super Bowl LVIII logo conspiracy is now going viral after two teams were chosen based on the color scheme.

In 2027, SoFi Stadium will host the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars, at least based on the color scheme.

The Jaguars are 5-2 and leading the AFC South. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,690 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

He looks like an MVP candidate.

The Chicago Bears are 6-2 and in second place in the top-heavy NFC North. Williams has completed 70.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,267 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. His numbers are only down because of missed games due to injury.

He has come back and looks like an MVP candidate as well.

Both teams look like they are on a collision course for Super Bowl LVIII.

The post Super Bowl LXI Script Revealed — Ultimate NFL Conspiracy Continues As Final 2 Teams Uncovered originally published on Total Pro Sports.