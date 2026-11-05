Lindsey Vonn Reveals Surprising Update On Her Relationship Status At 42

Lindsey Vonn (Photo Via Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn is in a great place with her new boyfriend, but the Olympic skiing legend is doing her best to keep things quiet this time around. The 42-year-old is dating French alpine ski racer Matthieu Bailet, and she seems genuinely happy with where things stand.

Vonn opened up about the relationship at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. Chatting with People, she talked about why she prefers keeping her love life on the down-low now, admitting she didn’t always handle things that way before.

“I think in my past it’s kind of been mixed of keeping things private and maybe oversharing,” Vonn said. “I’m trying to strike a nice balance.”

Even though she wants to keep the details to herself, she made it very clear that things are going great and that she’s really glad she found someone special.

Lindsey Vonn Shares Her Thoughts On New Boyfriend

Matthieu Bailet and Lindsey Vonn (Photo via Twitter)

“He’s awesome and I wanted to share that. People know now I’m dating someone and I’m happy, but I’m not going to share too much moving forward,” Vonn said.

Vonn and Bailet have already made a few public appearances together. However, the skier wants to draw a clear line between her public career and her private life.

Their relationship first attracted attention in May. According to the New York Post, the couple sparked romance rumors after people spotted them together in New York City. They went shopping in SoHo and also posed backstage at the musical The Outsiders on May 10.

Bailet, 30, competes in downhill and super-G events. He comes from Nice, France, and competes on the World Cup alpine skiing circuit.

The relationship also marks Vonn’s first public romance since her split from business executive Diego Osorio in 2025. The pair spent four years together before ending their relationship.

Vonn also has a high-profile dating history. She previously dated golf legend Tiger Woods and former NHL star P.K. Subban. She and Subban got engaged before announcing their breakup in 2020.

Now, Vonn appears ready to move forward with Bailet. She has shared her happiness with fans, but she also wants to keep the details between them. For now, that balance seems to be exactly what she wants.

The post Lindsey Vonn Reveals Surprising Update On Her Relationship Status At 42 originally published on Total Pro Sports.