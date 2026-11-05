Robert Kraft. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is way past his playing days, but he still deals with the same injuries and surgeries that could affect his players. The 85-year-old has become one of the most recognized NFL owners, more so after leading the team to six Super Bowl championships.

One of the biggest contributors to that historic run, Rob Gronkowski, will get a major honor on Saturday. The legendary tight end will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame nearly a year after he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot.

However, Kraft won’t attend the ceremony and the team’s next couple of games.

Doctors Order Robert Kraft To Stay Off His Feet

Robert Kraft (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

Ahead of the big day, Kraft told ESPN he couldn’t attend the event because he’s recovering from back surgery, which will keep him “on injured reserve.”

“As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony,” Kraft said.

He informed Gronkowski of the decision, joking about how he felt about back surgeries before getting one.

“I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him because I had never seen him have a bad day. But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again.”

Fans voted Gronk into the Patriots Hall of Fame in April. He made it in his first year of eligibility. One of the best to don the Patriots jersey, Gronkowski recorded 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 80 touchdowns in 115 games for New England.

The post Robert Kraft Undergoes Surgery, Places Himself On “Injured Reserve” originally published on Total Pro Sports.