Trade Deadline “Curveball” Incoming? Adam Schefter Teases Bombshell News Involving Star NFL Quarterback

Adam Schefter (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday. All trades must be officially agreed upon and filed with the league office by 4:00 p.m. ET on that day.

The Indianapolis Colts have completed major fire-sale trades ahead of the November 10, 2026 NFL trade deadline. Quenton Emerson was shipped off to the Seattle Seahawks late last month,

Furthermore, DeForest Buckner was traded back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick. The team might be done just yet.

There have been multiple rumors that the team is looking to trade RB Jonathan Taylor. However, nothing has happened as of yet. Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter is floating another name that could be moved.

Adam Schefter Hints At Shocking Daniel Jones Trade Before Deadline

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Daniel Jones had a strong breakout season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. He threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and an impressive 100.2 quarterback rating. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that would end his year prematurely.

Consequently, the Colts signed him to a two-year, $88 million contract extension. So far in 2026, he has gone back to being the same quarterback he was with the Giants. It has led to a terrible season so far.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter floated Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones as a surprise trade candidate this week.

“What about Daniel Jones? Could the Baltimore Ravens make a run at Daniel Jones? Could the Minnesota Vikings make a run at Daniel Jones?” Schefter said, via the New York Post.

“So I know we’re focused in on Taylor and Downs, as we should be. And I’m not telling you that they’re trading Daniel. I’m just telling you, sometimes it’s the curveball that you don’t see.”

The Ravens make logical sense, as they are a presumed AFC contender. Baltimore is desperate for a quarterback, even though they recently traded for Jacoby Brissett. Putting Jones in a new place has shown to work before. He just might elevate the team with Lamar Jackson out.

The post Trade Deadline “Curveball” Incoming? Adam Schefter Teases Bombshell News Involving Star NFL Quarterback originally published on Total Pro Sports.