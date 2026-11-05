Morgan Davis (Photo via Instagram)

Just one visit to any NFL stadium in the country and you won’t be able to keep your eyes off the glamorous cheerleaders.

They are just as part of the entertainment as the players on the field. For the most part, they are tasked with keeping fan bases engaged with the game. Furthermore, they also entertain crowds with dance moves and moments of extreme athleticism.

This week, we’re taking a trip to Cincinnati to check out the Ben-Gals. One single cheerleader from the squad is stealing the show with her looks.

Cincinnati Bengals Cheerleader Morgan Davis Has The Attention of Social Media

On X, formerly Twitter, a post featuring two pictures had a bunch of users going nuts. The pictures were of Morgan Davis, who has been with the team since 2024.

The two pictures show her on he sidelines and engaged with the fans in the stands.

Social media was absolutely loving her.

“11 on a 10 scale,” one fan said.

“Sorry @Giants I think I’m a Bengals fan now,” a second fan wrote.

“Look at those legs and abs. This girl works hard to look like that,” a third fan said of Morgan Davis.

“She is hot 🔥,” one final post commented.

Davis is more than just a pretty face. A graduate of Miami University, she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in digital marketing. Additionally, she was a member of the Miami University Dance Team and Women in Marketing.

Being part of the Bengals squad, she famously climbed 110 flights of stairs at Paycor Stadium to honor 9/11 first responders. She has also participated in an overseas military base tour to Japan.

Unlike last year, Davis has plenty to cheer for since the team currently sits at 5-2. That’s good enough for second place in the AFC North.

The post Cincinnati Bengals Cheerleader Has The Entire Internet In A Frenzy For Obvious Reasons [PHOTOS] originally published on Total Pro Sports.