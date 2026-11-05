Where Will Dianna Russini Work Next? 3 Interesting Landing Spots Emerge As Comeback Nears

Dianna Russini (Photo Via Instagram)

Dianna Russini could be making her way back to sports media after staying out of the public eye for the past few months. The former ESPN and The Athletic NFL reporter is reportedly gearing up to return to work next week, though nobody knows exactly where she’s headed yet.

Russini stepped away from The Athleticfollowing the drama involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. After photos surfaced showing the two getting close on several occasions, questions quickly piled up about their relationship, which eventually led to her resigning.

Still, her time away from football might not last much longer. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, she has already started letting people around the league know that she’s on her way back.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Russini has begun getting the word out to people in the league that she’ll be returning to work ‘next week,'” Florio wrote.

Florio added that her exact landing spot and role are still anyone’s guess, though three potential landing spots stand out.

Potential Landing Spots For Dianna Russini

Dianna Russini during the NFL Honors. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Barstool Sports could offer Russini an opportunity to return to sports media. She has a friendship with PFT Commenter, who co-hosts the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has also made his interest clear. In an interview with Us Weekly, Portnoy said he would hire Russini if she wanted to join the company.

“No-brainer, if she wanted to work here, we’d do it,” Portnoy said.

Russini could host her own podcast or join other Barstool programs. The company could also give her room to build a different kind of media career.

Another option could involve Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, the former “Dan Le Batard Show” personality. Weiner is friends with Russini and has publicly expressed his willingness to offer her a job.

He also made it clear that he would respect her privacy and let her share her side whenever she feels ready.

Stugotz could give Russini a chance to work on podcasts or appear on different shows. His support could help her find a way back into the industry.

Russini could also skip traditional media companies and start something of her own. A YouTube channel or Substack could allow her to share NFL news, opinions, and analysis directly with fans.

This route might make the most sense initially. She could rebuild her audience without relying on a major network or media company.

However, Russini faces a bigger challenge beyond finding her next job. Her career depended heavily on relationships with coaches, players, and league sources. The Vrabel controversy could make those connections harder to maintain.

Wherever she goes next, rebuilding trust and establishing new sources will likely play a major role in her return.

The post Where Will Dianna Russini Work Next? 3 Interesting Landing Spots Emerge As Comeback Nears originally published on Total Pro Sports.