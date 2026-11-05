Ella Langley (Photo via Reuters Connect)

Ella Langley is experiencing top-charting success with Choosin’ Texas.”

It was already a hit when she released it. Now it is going viral again as it became an unexpected political anthem during the November 2026 Texas midterm elections.

During the high-stakes 2026 Texas midterm elections, Democratic candidates scored major upsets all across the country. U.S. senator-elect James Talarico famously ended his victory speech in Austin by referencing Ella Langley’s track, saying, “I do love this song … and baby, I’m CHOOSING TEXAS TOO!”

Because she is back in the news, Langley is now going viral for something else.

Ella Langley Stuns Fans With Bold Bikini Shot in the Canadian Snow

(USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Country singer Ella Langley has the attention of social media. One picture showed her braving the cold weather for a bikini shot. She could be seen on a balcony in a black bikini and sunglasses as snow covered every inch around her.

In her career so far, Langley has scored multiple No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Airplay charts. Among them are “Choosin’ Texas”, “Be Her”, “I Can’t Love You Anymore”, and “Loving Life Again”.

She also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in just 99 weeks with “Loving Life Again.” Furthermore, that made her the fastest female artist or female-fronted act to reach that milestone in the chart’s 36-year history. Whether she is in a booth or in a bikini, she simply cannot lose.

The post Ella Langley Was Flashing Her Cheeks In The Snow In Viral Photo That Has The Internet In A Frenzy originally published on Total Pro Sports.