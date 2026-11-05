Steve Kerr. (Image via X)

Steve Kerr and Donald Trump have been anything but friends. The animosity has been around for many years. In August 2019, Kerr blasted Trump following a mass shooting. Months later, Trump mocked the coach for not speaking out about China the same way he did about the United States.

It’s been seven years since those incidents, and the relationship remains nonexistent. Trump’s government took a major hit on Tuesday when Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in historic midterm elections.

Even people with a sports background lost after being endorsed by the President. On Wednesday, Kerr trolled Trump over one of his promises before the election.

Press Conference Joke Targets Unfulfilled Campaign Payment Pledge

Steve Kerr (Image Credits: Imagn)

Back in September, Trump pledged to distribute a $5,000 check to every U.S. adult if Republicans remained in control of both chambers of Congress. On Monday, he doubled down at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“If we win the election, everybody is going to get $5,000. Every adult is going to get $5,000, but you have to spend it in the United States of America,” Trump said.

After Democrats won comfortably, Kerr had something to say about it. He mocked Trump over the checks promise and said he had already spent his.

“I’m just I’m disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check that we were all going to get,” he said. “I already spent it, in fact. I was so excited about it and sure about it that I spent it already. So now I’m going to have to figure something out.”

The Warriors coach has been a strong critic of Trump, and the midterms results gave him a solid opportunity to troll the president.

Golden State (5-3) ranks eighth in the Western Conference. They host the Miami Heat and Klay Thompson Thursday night.

The post Steve Kerr Brutally Roasts Donald Trump Over Midterm Election Results With $5,000 Joke [VIDEO] originally published on Total Pro Sports.